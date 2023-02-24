Air ambulance offers reassurance to residents concerned about threat to neighbouring service

The Midlands Air Ambulance

The Mid Wales Air Ambulance's Welshpool Airbase had been facing an uncertain future until earlier this week, when the charity confirmed it would remain at the site until 2026.

While Mid Wales residents have been campaigning to preserve the base, some on the border had questioned whether its closure would have an impact on Shropshire residents.

Now, the Midlands Air Ambulance, which operated helicopters from three bases, has spoken to allay any concerns over coverage.

The charity's chief executive, Hanna Sebright, said that its crews could reach patients in the county within ten minutes, regardless of the base they take off from.

She said: “As the primary air ambulance service across Shropshire, we would like to reassure the communities we serve that our air ambulance helicopter and northern critical care car are well located to rapidly attend incidents in the county from our RAF Cosford airbase.

"And, when required, we can dispatch our air ambulances from our Worcestershire and Staffordshire airbases. Across the whole of our operating region, we can be on scene within ten minutes on average, meaning our clinicians can start advanced pre-hospital care when time is critical to the patient.”

She has also spoken of the commitment to the region – and the improvement of services, with its new airbase being built at Cosford.

She said: “In addition, to further demonstrate our commitment to the area and the future of pre-hospital patient care, we will be moving into our purpose-built airbase and charity headquarters in Shropshire from spring this year.