Air ambulance base to remain in Welshpool until 2026, bosses confirm

Concerns were sparked for emergency patient when plans were announced for the Welsh Air Ambulance base in Welshpool, Powys, to potentially close it in favour of a new North Wales hub. The issue has been subject of a major campaign among residents and politicians to keep the base in the town.

However, it was confirmed today that it will remain for the foreseeable future. The charity confirmed that it will extend its contracts with Caernarfon Airport and Welshpool Airport, where two of its operations are currently based, until at least 2026.

Dr Sue Barnes, chief executive of the Wales Air Ambulance charity said: “Our aim is to protect our services for the people of Wales while continually seeking improvements in service and availability. Proposed service improvements are the subject of a public engagement led by the chief ambulance services commissioner, to which we will contribute via an independent submission. However, time is moving on and with Gama Aviation taking over on 1 January 2024, pragmatic decisions have had to be taken.

“Given the need to ensure continuity of service and mindful of the need to give our airbase landlords some commercial certainty, we will commence our new aviation contact with our current four-base model. This will allow the Commissioner to conclude the process while allowing us to protect our lifesaving service.”

It came as the charity announced its new aviation partner as Gama Aviation in a seven-year, £65 million deal.

Russell George MS, who represents Montgomeryshire, welcomed the announcement that the base will remain, saying: “I am delighted with the news that the air ambulance base in Welshpool will stay in place for the next three years.

“This would not have been possible without the dedicated commitment of the local campaigning by so many people. I am incredibly proud of our area’s response to support this vital provision and am grateful to councillors, groups, and individuals for all the effort they put in.

“I am proud to have led a debate in the Senedd in January calling on the Welsh Government to keep open the air ambulance bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon, raising issues like the distance from major hospitals.

“But this is merely a battle won – the fight goes on to secure a base that remains in Mid Wales for decades to come and I urge everyone who wants to see it retained to engage in the consultation process as soon as it starts.

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams added: “I’m pleased the air ambulance base will remain in Montgomeryshire for now, but I am concerned that we have only pushed back the decision on its fate. It is now essential we all work together to present our valid concerns.

“There has been a fantastic effort locally to campaign for the retention on the base in Welshpool. I’d like to thank the many people who paid for and displayed signs.