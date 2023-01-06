London Marathon runners thanked for raising £44k for county hospital

The runners collectively raised an outstanding £44,000 for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Charity.

To thank them, a celebratory event was held at Fernhill Hall thanks to Mr and Mrs Lillis.

Each runner received a certificate of appreciation, which was presented to them by Deputy Lieutenant Veronica Lillis.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are immensely grateful to our team of runners who took part in the London Marathon to raise much needed funds for RJAH Charity.

“The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and all runners play a huge part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.

“The funds raised by the team will go into our wider charitable funds pot, which is used to fund projects across the hospital to support patient care and improve staff services.”

Chief Executive Stacey Keegan was part of Team RJAH for this year’s event.

She said: “This was my first ever full marathon, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience – I’m incredibly proud to do my bit to raise money for the RJAH Charity.”

Trust Chair Harry Turner said: “A huge thank you must go to every single Team RJAH member – their dedication and commitment to running the marathon and raising funds for RJAH Charity has been overwhelming and we can’t thank them enough.

“Running a marathon is an enormous personal achievement, and on behalf of the Trust I want to say well done to all. The money raised will benefit our patients and staff and for that, we are grateful.”

The runners who took part in the marathon were: Tracy Pryce, Karl Bailey, Samantha Clubbe, Jenny Llewellyn, Nicky Drury, Leonie Keeling, Philippa Tyler, Emily Lewis, Charlotte Bailey, Sujay Dheerendra, Debbie Watson, Tom Mallen, Cath Roberts, Rebecca Warren, Stacey Keegan, Mark Sugden, Catherine Roberts, Roshan Amarasena, Danuksha Amarasena, Jacob Northwood, Mike Burrows, Cathryn Anderson and Charles Oakley.