'Recall Parliament' demands Shropshire MP amid estimates A&E delays are causing 500 deaths a week

MP Helen Morgan has demanded a recall of Parliament over the NHS crisis. Photo: Vijay Naidu.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the Government pass an emergency health plan and declare a “national major incident”.

In recent days, ambulance services across the country have declared “critical incidents”, while ambulance staff have also been urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand.

Despite the lowest number of New Year 999 calls in the history of West Midlands Ambulance Service, ambulances continue to queue outside hospitals across the region due to “extreme” pressure on hospitals and the social care system.

Some routine operations in Shropshire are being cancelled as a result, with patients urged to avoid A&Es in Shrewsbury or Telford unless their condition is life-threatening.

In December, two patients waited more than 30 hours to be handed over at Shropshire hospitals, one at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and one at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

It is understood the Shrewsbury handover took 32 hours – making it the longest ever wait for a crew in the region. The patient was taken to the hospital at around 2pm on December 20, and was not admitted until after 9pm the next day.

Mrs Morgan wants Parliament to be recalled so that the Government can take urgent action to stop people from dying.

She said: “This is a life or death situation for huge numbers of patients across the country, including here in North Shropshire.

“The NHS is collapsing in front of our eyes but the Prime Minister and Health Secretary are nowhere to be seen.

“Every week I hear from people who are in shock after calling an ambulance or visiting A&E only to learn that ‘emergency’ care now means waiting hours and hours and hours.

“This is a national crisis and the country will never forgive the Government for failing to act while hundreds of people die in parked ambulances or hospital corridors.

“Nobody should lose a loved one because the Government is asleep on the job.

“Paramedics, nurses and doctors have been left high and dry by the Government. They need help right now before more people die.