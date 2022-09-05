Hospital nominations for Shropshire's specialist hospital

Lt Col Carl Meyer

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, has been shortlisted in the Reservist of the Year Award, while the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is a finalist in the Health and Wellbeing Award.

The English Veterans Awards recognises companies and organisations, as well as veterans and reservists, that are going above and beyond to support the military community.

The nomination for Reservist of the Year says: “Lt Colonel Meyer is a Reservist for 202 (Midlands) Field Hospital. In his role at RJAH, he leads a team of staff to provide an outstanding service to veterans.

“Prior to his Reservist career, he completed one operational tour in Iraq and three in Afghanistan – areas where injuries from explosive devices have been common and can lead to significant lower limb injuries. Dealing with these battlefield casualties and their orthopaedic-related injuries, puts Lt Col Meyer above his peers.”

Lt Col Meyer said: “I am thrilled to have been shortlisted in the English Veteran Awards. This is wonderful recognition for the work that we do here at RJAH in caring for servicemen and women, who have left the Forces.

“This award is testament to the whole team and their passion for providing high-quality, specialist care to veterans.”

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, led by Lt Col Meyer, was shortlisted in the Health and Wellbeing Award, a category for organisations that promotes and encourages others to maintain good health and wellbeing.

The service is the first of its kind in the UK and will soon be enhanced with the brand–new, bespoke Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre which is currently being built at the Oswestry-based hospital.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “Caring for our veteran patients is a huge priority to the Trust, and it’s fantastic to see both Lt Col Meyer and our Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service shortlisted in these coveted awards.

“I wish them the best of luck at the ceremony.”