West Midlands ambulance boss 'will not allow service to collapse'

There have been reports of patients facing lengthy waits for ambulances, and delays in transferring patients to hospital services have added to the pressure for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), which has been at the highest alert level for a number of months.

In May concerns were raised that the service could “collapse” on August 17, with not enough resources to respond to emergencies.

The issue was raised at Monday’s Staffordshire County Council health scrutiny committee meeting.

The committee is also due to discuss the ambulance service at its meeting in September.

Committee chairman Jeremy Pert said on Monday: “Some members may be aware of a statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service that services would be stretched past breaking point by the middle of August 2022. But I have sought assurance from West Midlands Ambulance Service on whether services will still be available going forwards post-middle of August for our residents.”

Councillor Pert read out a response from WMAS chief executive Anthony Marsh which said: “I want to take this opportunity to confirm to you that whilst the service is under very considerable pressure, our staff in our control rooms and our operational paramedic ambulance crews are working flat out to reach patients as quickly as possible.

“Please be assured that service will continue as normal despite these challenges. I will not allow this service to collapse.”

This week’s high temperatures have added to pressure on ambulance services across the country and it has been reported that some have declared critical incidents.

WMAS has not declared a critical incident however, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Councillor Pert, speaking on Monday, said: “We would not be not be a functioning health committee if we did not mention during the hottest few days of the year the importance to people of hydrating appropriately and being careful because of the weather. These are unusually high temperatures and they can be dangerous for some in our communities.