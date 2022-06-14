Supported living team shortlisted for award

from left Kerry Gride, Sharon Marshall, Wendy France, local service manager, Helena Bourne, Bernice Okyere and Cherelle Arnold.

Staff at Oleander House in Ketley Millenium Village has been nominated for a national award which recognise the innovative and inspiring help provided for residents with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Oleander House is one of seven shortlisted for Sanctuary Supported Living in this year's National Learning Disability and Autism Awards.

Organised by Care Talk, the awards recognise excellence in this field.

The overall winners of the award will be announced at a celebratory gala event at The Birmingham ICC on July 8.

Wendy France, the local service manager, said: "There are 12 one-bedroom apartments at Ketley with a team of assistants on hand to help residents develop every day living skills from cooking to mixing in the community and meeting doctor appointments.

"The residents are over 18-years-old and we provide long-term supported housing in the hope that eventually they can move into their own accommodation.

"However, this is not always possible.

"We are delighted to have been nominated for this award which recognises the work being done at Oleander House.

"The apartments were built in 2015 and Oleander House has been recognised for the commitment to providing long-term supported housing for adults who face disproportionate challenges in life due to their profound and multiple learning disabilities.