Number of blood donors in Shropshire rises

Figures show the number of people giving blood in the county

Each year the NHS’s Blood and Transplant division publishes figures on donations ahead of the annual event, which falls on June 14 and raises awareness of the need for safe blood around the globe.

This year, NHSBT is calling for more donors to come forward after seeing a drop in donations across England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from NHSBT show 1,925 people gave blood in Shropshire in the year to March – an increase on 1,732 the year before, and higher than the year to March 2020, when 1,865 people donated.

In Telford & Wrekin 1,055 people donated over the same period – up from 959 the year before, and more than March 2020, when it was 976.

The organisation said demand for blood dropped during the pandemic as hospitals suspended routine care – but more donors are now needed to due to a drop in recruitment and hospital activity picking up again.

It has set a target of nearly 175,000 new donors nationally – including 11,046 across the West Midlands – to make up for the shortfall.

The NHS is particularly short of blood types O negative and B negative, and is encouraging people to get tested to see if they have in-demand, rare blood that could save lives.

Head of blood donation marketing for NHS Blood and Transplant, Alex Cullen, said: “The NHS needs more donors over the next five years of all blood types.

"We especially need more Black African and Black Caribbean donors to help patients with sickle cell.

“A mass public campaign is being held this National Blood Week and throughout June to identify people with most needed blood types. This year we’re encouraging more people to donate and find out their blood type – it’s quick and easy."

Figures for Shropshire show 225 new donors gave blood for the first time in the year to March – a rise from 147 the year before, but higher than the year to March 2020, when 161 people donated for the first time.

The number of new people registering to give blood in the area is below pre-pandemic levels, with 1,474 people registering in 2021-22, compared to 1,534 in 2019-20.

For Telford & Wrekin there were 140 new donors giving blood for the first time in the year to March – up from 76 the year before, but higher than the year to March 2020, when 113 people donated for the first time.

The number of new people registering to give blood in the area is below pre-pandemic levels, with 785 people registering in 2021-22, compared to 865 in 2019-20.

Across England, the number of blood donors has been declining for some time.

In the year to March, 789,840 people donated – while 878,612 did in the year to March 2016.

Blood donations are taken across the country, in established centres and by NHS roving blood donation teams.