More than 1,000 life saving landings at Shropshire hospital helipad since its upgrade

The Orthopaedic helipad

The landing spot at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is one of several across the country funded by HELP Appeal.

Dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads, HELP Appeal has revealed that over 20,000 landings have been made on the NHS hospital helipads it has funded including 1084 in Oswestry.

The HELP Appeal donated £400,000 to cover the entire upgrade of the helipad at the Orthopaedic Hospital, 2009. Since then patients, many with serious spinal injuries, have been flown directly to the hospital to receive immediate treatment.

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal said: “As the only charity in the country funding helipads at NHS Hospitals, we are dedicated to helping to save lives and it is enormously rewarding to have achieved this milestone figure.

“Helipads are lifesavers and an important link between air ambulances and hospital Emergency Departments to give a patient the best possible chance. Any delays can significantly change a patient’s outcome as saving time really does save lives.”

Actor Hugh Grant who along with the HELP Appeal funded a permanent emergency helipad in the remote Highland community of Applecross said: “Over 20,000 landings confirm how essential hospital helipads are across the country for people whose lives are in danger. Every second counts during an emergency, and a helipad right beside the Emergency Department saves time, which helps to give patients the best possible outcome. Well done to the HELP Appeal for making this happen as many lives have been saved and many more will be in the future.”

Helipads improve patient outcomes as there are risks to patients who, after landing in an air ambulance, have to finish their journey with a life-threatening secondary transfer to hospital by road ambulance, if there is no helipad at the hospital.

To mark 20,000 landings on HELP Appeal funded helipads, the charity is inviting people to take part in a ‘20,000 Steps for Landings’ challenge where people can reach 20,000 steps, to help raise money for 40 helipads in the pipeline. You can visit helpappeal.org.uk for more information.