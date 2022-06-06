MPs meet health chiefs over ambulance crisis

MPs have been meeting with health officials to discuss plans to tackle the county's ambulance crisis

Declining performance and response times for ambulances across Shropshire have been a growing concern for more than six months.

Leading officials at West Midlands Ambulance Service have themselves spoken of how patients are dying because of the inability to get to them on time.

One of the major issues across the West Midlands, but specifically in Shropshire, has been the delay in handing patients over from ambulances to hospital staff.

The result has seen patients waiting for hours in the back of ambulances at both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Amid rising concern, Health Minister Edward Argar agreed last month to visit the county and see the problems first hand.

As part of political concern about the impact of the situation it was also agreed that health bosses would meet with county MPs to discuss plans to tackle the crisis.

It has now emerged that a number of senior health officials met with MPs Lucy Allan, Philip Dunne, Helen Morgan and Daniel Kawczynski, last week.

Following the meeting, Telford MP, Ms Allan, said: "It is clear that the situation in Shropshire is worse than in other regions, so I welcome this joined up approach to finding a solution and agreeing an action plan.

"Some residents have faced as much as a 24-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive. This situation has become dangerous. I will have the opportunity to raise this with Secretary of State when he attends the Health Select Committee on Tuesday.

"This is the most important issue facing our area at this time. Residents need to be able to rely on a safe ambulance service. The delays are indicative of the multiple challenges we face in our area and the system is dangerously close to grinding to a stand still, despite the best efforts of staff.

"I am pleased that the ambulance service and the NHS are treating this issue with the seriousness it deserves. it was clear that it is an immediate priority for everyone who attended the summit ably chaired by Sir Neil McKay, Chair of the Shropshire NHS Integrated Care System.

"I will continue to work with the NHS and fellow MPs to ensure everything possible done to improve this deeply concerning situation."

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, said she had been reassured at the commitment from officials to tackle the issues, but was still concerned at whether they would be able to recruit the staff needed to make a difference.

She said: "I have got the confidence that the individual leaders are competent and know what they are trying to achieve but I remain concerned about the underlying staff shortages – I am not sure where these doctors and nurses are going to come from given the national shortage we are seeing."