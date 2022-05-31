Three new faces on hospital board of directors

new face

Penny Venables and Martin Newsholme have started as Non-Executive Directors, while Dr John Pepper will be joining the Oswestry-based hospital in July as Associate Non-Executive Director.

Penny has almost 40 years' experience of working in the NHS, including in Executive Director and Chief Executive roles. She is currently an Associate at In-Form Solutions where she has provided specialised support and expertise to the health, social care and non-for-profit sectors across Birmingham and Solihull.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as a Non-Executive Director at RJAH – having worked in specialised orthopaedics during my career, I am excited to be part of the Board to move the organisation forward and help develop this key service, both locally and nationally.

“RJAH has an important role to play in the overall health economy and I very much look forward to working with partners across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Martin, who is a chartered accountant, is currently a Senior Non-Executive Director at Shropshire Doctors Co-operative Ltd, known as Shropdoc.

Martin said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Board at RJAH as the Trust looks to build on its track record of first-class patient care and address the challenges that have arisen in the past two years.

“I look forward to working with all colleagues as we strive to continue to provide outstanding care for patients and to maintain a supportive working environment for all our staff."

Dr John Pepper has worked as a GP in Shropshire for 26 years, and is currently Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (STW) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Dr Pepper said: “Having worked as a GP in Shropshire for many years, I have shared the care of many patients who have received the excellence of treatment that underpins the values of this organisation. I am thrilled to be joining RJAH.

“I aim, through my experience of working in both general practice and in the wider healthcare system, to bring a broad view of the rapidly evolving challenges and changes within the NHS. Maintaining a focus on delivery of high-quality care, as we navigate collaborative working to address some of the consequences of the pandemic for both patients and staff, will be key.