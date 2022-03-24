Pals taking on Two Ball banger rally for children's hospices

Owen Dell (left) and Mike Griffiths, with Zoe Dell, and the Suzuki Vitara.

Mike Griffiths, aged 32, from Shrewsbury, and Owen Dell, aged 30, from Oswestry, will be setting off on the four-day challenge on September 29.

They initially hoped to raise more than £1,000 but, because of sponsorship received so far, have now raised their target to £5,000.

Mike, a technical support engineer for Reach Digital Telecommunications, said: "We just wanted to do something fun and raise money for a great cause while we were at it.

"The TBR 700 Two Ball Rally is not a traditional rally but more of a fun event.

"It will see us completing a 700-mile trip around the top end of Scotland during a four-day period and competing against 50 other cars.

"There will also be lots of competitions with Top Gear-like challenges along the way.

"Competitors have to pay no more than £567 for a banger and we bought our Suzuki Vitara for £400 but have already had to replace the engine.

"Those taking part also dress their vehicles and ours will have the theme of Jurassic Park."

Owen, a mechanic at Just BMW 24-7 in Oswestry, who is also a special police officer, said: "We are trying to get local companies as well as individuals to sponsor us for the rally.

"We chose to raise funds for the two charities as they are close to my heart as I lost a newborn son, who was stillborn at 26 weeks about three years ago, but fortunately we went on to have a daughter, Maddie, who is almost two-years-old.

"The main thing we will face during the rally is keeping the car going.

"It will also be cold in Scotland at that time of the year and we will be camping at nights to keep the costs down."

Hope House Children's Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid-Wales.

The charity has two hospices, Hope House, in Oswestry, and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales.

Bekki Fardoe, area fundraiser, said: “We are hugely grateful to both Mike and Owen for giving up their time to take part in this thrilling driving adventure to support Hope House Children’s Hospices.

"The dedication needed in the upcoming months to make sure their car is ready for the 700 miles is to be applauded.

“Without people taking on amazing challenges like this and raising much-needed funds, we simply would not be able to ensure our mission that no-one should face the death of a child alone.”