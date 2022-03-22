Father's thanks for leisure centre team and defibrillator which saved his life

Ben Phillips said he would be 'eternally grateful' to the leisure centre staff who saved his life.

Ben Phillips, a 48-year-old actor from Liverpool, owes his life to the actions of Oswestry Leisure Centre staff – and swift access to a defibrillator.

Mr Phillips had been swimming at the centre last month when he blacked out while under water.

His girlfriend called for help and staff pulled him from the water before administering CPR, and the defibrillator.

The actions meant he was resuscitated at the side of the pool and was concious and alert by the time he reached Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

He stayed at the hospital for observation and extra oxygen.

Mr Phillips said he would be eternally grateful for the actions of the staff at the centre, which mean he still gets to be a father to his children.

He also recognised the importance of access to the defibrillator, something echoed by senior critical care medic, Dr Chris Mowatt, who said that without it the outcome could have been very different.

Mr Phillips said: "I am eternally grateful that the lifeguards were there and reacted so calmly and swiftly in that situation. I am grateful that as a father of two young children I am still here and it is thanks to them and the fact that there was a defibrillator at the pool.”

Dr Mowatt, who is Clinical Director for Critical Care at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which manages RSH, said: "It is quite amazing – it is testament to the poolside resuscitation skills of the leisure centre team.

“Getting defibrillators out into the community is really important. If Ben had just had CPR and was waiting for an ambulance the outcome is likely to have been very different – the fact that they gave him a shock immediately is life- and brain-saving.”

Phil Nixon, senior leisure attendant at the leisure centre, said that leisure attendant Tim Bridgewood had pulled Ben from the pool and started CPR before his colleague Ashley Thirlby Roberts took over.

The defibrillator was brought to the pool by Mr Nixon and other members of staff Chloe Williams, Cooper Lock, and Lauren Humphreys had helped at the scene and with calling the emergency services.

Mr Nixon said: "Personally I would like to thank my team on the day for their total professionalism."

The group was recognised for the successful emergency response by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK.

Ben who is an actor, director and teacher was later transferred from RSH to his hometown of Liverpool for further tests.