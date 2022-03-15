Hundreds turn out for prostate cancer testing event

Phlebotomist Elaine Powell with Tony Baggott from Madeley at the prostate cancer testing session held at Abraham Darby Academy.

As many as 600 men were booked to take the blood tests but sadly one of the main organisers, Colin Thompson, secretary and project leader for Ironbridge Lions, tested positive for Covid and had to remain at home.

Colin, aged 78, said: "People from across, Telford, Shrewsbury and a very wide area turned out to have a test.

"This was the fifth event of this kind to be held and, unfortunately, we missed last year because of pandemic restrictions.

"It is good to see so many people wanting to take the test and good for men to be out doing it.

"Results from other test events across the country have shown a rapid rise of those needing to consult a doctor.

"I think that this is simply because there has been so little testing for the past two years.

"We are seeing people who would have tested amber but who are now testing red.

"If the test shows amber then men are told to consult their doctor.

"Participants do have a nail-biting time of waiting for test results in about ten days time.

"We were due to have 15 phlebotomists taking part in the testing.

"Prostate problems are very much a male issue and appear to show in the Black community earlier.

"We used to check white Europeans at 50-years-old and then this dropped to 45 and now we are testing anyone from anywhere over the age of 40-years-old.

"This is the age group we are now targeting and any man over that age is recommended to attend for a test in their local area.

"It is an easy, simple blood test and takes only three minutes to do from arrival to leaving.

"However, it is the logistics that are difficult as we have to get 600 men tested during the evening which runs from 6pm to 9pm and this means we have to keep a constant flow of people.

"Unfortunately, during the last two years when we missed a year of testing because of the pandemic this will mean there will be men who would have been picked up earlier as needing to see their doctor.

"This could mean they might need more serious treatment to a life-limiting problem.

"We get to know little about those testing amber and red who then go to their GP unless they come back to us and make a donation or to say thank you for picking up a problem.

"The tests are analysed to show a comparison with previous checks and are run across the country by various charities through The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust.

"These are done by volunteers and charities as there is no national screening programme for men.

"They are not without some controversy as it is not an absolutely positive test but is the best indication of problems and many of those which might become cancerous.