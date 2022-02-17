Ambulances queuing outside Princess Royal Hospital in Telford yesterday

Images have shown up to 12 ambulances queuing outside Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford yesterday afternoon, backing up along the entrance road.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which manages both PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital declared a critical incident yesterday evening, with extra staff brought in to A&E departments to deal with the pressure.

The trust said that it was stopping "a very limited number of non-urgent services" to deal with the incident.

It is the second time in six days that the trust has declared a critical incident – with the last on Friday, which continued into Saturday.

The trust has urged people to consider if they need to attend A&E, but said that its urgent services, including cancer, and time-critical procedures are continuing.

A statement from the trust said: "Our hospitals continue to experience intense pressure due to the exceptionally high levels of demand for the services that we provide, as well as the ongoing impacts from Covid-19. We are also continuing to experience issues in discharging medically fit patients due to capacity issues within the local care sector.

"Despite us taking every available option to free up capacity and create additional space, we need to ensure we can continue to prioritise our services and so we have declared a new critical incident. This means that we are pausing a very limited number of non-urgent services to allow us to meet the most urgent needs of those we care for.

"Urgent services, including cancer, and time-critical procedures will continue, and we will contact patients directly who may be affected by delays to non-urgent treatment or postponed appointments. If you have an appointment in our hospitals but have not been contacted, please continue to attend your appointment as before. Any postponed procedures or appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

"We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.