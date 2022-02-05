Teenager who survived suicide attempt steps up for MIND with Welsh coast walk

Harrison Whitehead from Shrewsbury

Harrison Whitehead attempted suicide last November but the support of the mental health charity MIND, together with the mental health team at the hospital where he was treated and the care of family and friends, helped him recover.

The 18-year-old walked the 20 miles from his home town of Shrewsbury to the Wrekin and back on Boxing Day, raising more than £800 for MIND.

And he has now set himself another challenge - to walk the 45 miles from Cardigan to Aberystwyth along the Ceredigion Coastal path in May to raise more money for the charity.

“I don’t think I have been more ready to do anything in my life,” said Harrison.

“The coastal path is beautiful and I feel walking along it with the views is great for mental health.”

Harrison found the Covid lockdown particularly difficult.

In March 2020 he joined the Army as a junior soldier with The Rifles.

But the lockdown hit that month and he and the rest of the men were confined to their 12-man barracks in Harrogate. He said he began to feel that his life was “worthless” and left the Army.

Things got worse last year and in his depressed state he turned to alcohol and then tried to take his own life.

“I felt like a failure and it dwelled on me. I refused to speak to anyone or accept any help and I was placed in hospital..

“It was a big eye-opener - I did not want to die, I wanted the pain to go away. The mental health team came to talk to me, we chatted and I opened up telling them my story. They offered help and support, as did my friends and family.”

Later Harrison received twice-weekly calls from MIND asking him how life was going.

“They are the main reason I am here. They help a lot of people with their support.”

Now Harrison is training for the walk which is to take place on May 13 and 14, covering about eight miles a day in preparation.

He has also set up a JustGiving page with a £500 target.

“If anyone can donate that would be amazing but I know people are going through a hard time financially,” said Harrison.

“If they can share my Facebook posts that would help raise awareness.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit ‘The Welsh Walk for Wellbeing’ on JustGiving or to share his posts search for Harrison Whitehead on Facebook.