Two covid deaths recorded at a Shropshire hospital

By David Tooley

Two more Shropshire patients are reported to have died up to 28 days after a positive covid test as the national toll rose by 303.

A vaccine about to be delivered

Both the Shropshire deaths were recorded by the Government in Thursday's figures at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

They were the first at RJAH for some time and bring the total there since the start of the pandemic to nine.

Across Shropshire there have now been a total of 747 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. The national toll is now 157,730.

Another 445 positive tests were recorded in Shropshire and 279 in Telford & Wrekin as the Government recorded a total of 88,171 across the UK.

A total of 138,299,206 vaccines have been given, including 37,419,104 third doses.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

