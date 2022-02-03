Two covid deaths recorded at a Shropshire hospital

A vaccine about to be delivered

Both the Shropshire deaths were recorded by the Government in Thursday's figures at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

They were the first at RJAH for some time and bring the total there since the start of the pandemic to nine.

Across Shropshire there have now been a total of 747 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. The national toll is now 157,730.

Another 445 positive tests were recorded in Shropshire and 279 in Telford & Wrekin as the Government recorded a total of 88,171 across the UK.