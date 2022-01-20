Powys ambulance figures some of the worst in Wales

Response times of the Wales Ambulance Service, published today show that, of red calls, only 51 per cent of calls across Wales were reached within the target of eight minutes.

In Powys the figure is just 43 per cent, a further deterioration on previous months and significantly behind the 65.3 per cent of calls in Cardiff.

The release of figures comes amid calls for Shropshire to have its own ambulance service separate from the West Midlands Ambulance Service because of response times.

Responding to the Welsh figures, Welsh Liberal Democrats leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “These figures are a tragedy. Targets aren’t even close to being met and ambulance response times have gotten worse. While we all understand the severe pressure the pandemic has placed on NHS, these problems are not new.

"What really stands out is the huge variance in performance across Wales. Here in Powys, we have some of the worst response times in the country. We absolutely cannot continue with a postcode lottery when it comes to life saving services and rural regions cannot continue to be neglected.

“If we are to reduce pressures on our ambulance services and A&Es, we must invest more in community healthcare and GPs. If people could get a GP appointment in reasonable time there would be far less pressure on emergency services. For too many people in Mid Wales this just isn’t happening and rural Wales continues to suffer from a shortage of GPs.

“We also need action on social care, both to prevent high numbers entering emergency departments and to ensure people have safe environments to be discharged to following any emergency treatment."

Wales Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

At the end of December the Welsh Government announced more than £34 million of extra funding for the Welsh Ambulance Service to tackle winter pressures on the NHS.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the Government was determined to support NHS staff as they entered the busiest period of the year.