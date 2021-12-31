New provider sought for care service contract worth £4.8 million

Shropshire Council is inviting bids for the 'two carers in a car' initiative from providers registered with the Care Quality Commission, which monitors, inspects and regulates services.

The service will provide care assistance to households in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Ludlow and the surrounding areas seven days a week, between 10pm and 6.30am.

It includes personal care, reassurance to people who have recently been discharged from hospital and can act as an alternative to hospital admission where night support is required.

A document explaining the details of the tender says: "The scheme requires two carers and one vehicle who can travel to any household within the allocated area to provide support between 10pm and 6.30am.

"The service is required seven days per week.

"This support may be assistance for toilet care, to getting into bed at a later time than when regular carers are available, reassurance if just home from hospital, or as an alternative to a hospital admission where night support is required.

"This scheme enables care support to be provided to a number of people throughout the night.

"The group of people supported will vary according to need."

The contract will be for an initial period of three years commencing on May 12 next year, with the option to extend to five years.

The service cannot be delivered unless two carers are available and providers are warned they should not bid unless they are able to ensure this cover at all times.

The estimated total value of the contract is £4.79m, excluding VAT, and can also be divided into lots, covering Oswestry, Market Drayton, Ludlow, Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas.

The ‘two carers in a car’ programme was launched in 2017 to alleviate the pressures on night sit services and to meet people’s night time needs without exceeding them.

Prior to the launch, Shropshire Council found that carers were being asked to provide 24-hour residential care, or a full night’s domiciliary care support – despite the carer only required to give a few hours of support during the night.

Two carers in a car was designed to fix this issue, taking referrals from hospitals, accident and emergency, social care practitioners, district nurses and GPs.

Bids must be submitted by January 21.