Future Fit: Fresh call to rethink major Shropshire hospital changes

The emergency department at the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, would become an 'A&E Local' under Future Fit

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies has renewed his calls for a re-think over the plans – which would lead to major changes in how both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford operate.

It comes as 2021 has finally seen the business case for the proposal submitted to the government – with a decision expected in the coming months.

Councillor Davies, has reiterated his call for the who project to be re-evaluated in light of the pandemic, warning that with costs already having risen to £533 million, it is vital money is not wasted on a scheme which no longer meets requirements.

Health bosses have argued the changes will deliver safer care, better outcomes for patients, and reduce cancellations of planned care.

Under the scheme, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will house the county's main A&E, with Princess Royal Hospital in Telford due to get an 'A&E local'.

PRH will also take over responsibility for planned care but is due to lose its consultant-led women and children's services.

The project's cost has grown to £533 million from its original £312m budget, largely due to inflation.

Councillor Davies, who earlier this year called for politicians to unite behind a proposal to create a single site hospital to service the whole county, said the people of Telford did not support the plans.

He said: "For Telford to be the largest town in the country without a fully functioning A&E does not make sense – and also for the town that is the industrial heart of Shropshire.

"It is not just the population who live here, it is the population of people who live and work here. Because it is the industrial heart of the county every day we have thousands of people who come here to work who would rely on an A&E if there is an accident.

"There is also the women and children's centre. A third of complex births take place in Telford & Wrekin, and even more when you take into account Bridgnorth and Shifnal. It was based here five years ago because of clinical need, it does not make sense to move it now.

"There is also the cost of delivering it. The cost of Future Fit has risen to £560m and that is before there is a single spade in the ground.

"I think what we need to see is a review of what the world looks like post Covid.

"The post-Covid world of health-care and health needs and how to operate safely in the environment of A&E particularly has changed significantly.