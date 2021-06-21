New card system will capture feedback for Shropshire's maternity services

It comes after an independent inquiry uncovered harrowing failings in maternity care at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The inquiry into deaths and allegations of poor care at SaTH was set up in 2017 and is reviewing 1,862 families, with its final report due out later this year.

SaTH has now created a new user experience card system to ensure women and their families are listened to and their voices are heard.

Working with The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP), SaTH is asking recent maternity services users, support partners and maternity staff to complete user experience (UX) cards.

UX cards are a simple way to provide feedback, to capture their needs and to explain how they think these needs could be met.

Each person who submits a UX card will be invited to an online workshop where they will be joined by SaTH midwives, nurses and members of the maternity transformation team.

The workshop will allow open discussion of each UX card and an opportunity to provide feedback so that the trust can gather a clear understanding, in real time, of people’s experiences and needs.

This will allow for the planning and prioritisation of changes that will benefit the experience of patients who use its maternity services.

The first UX card theme is ‘partners’ experiences’ and asks service users to talk about what the trust is doing well and where things could be improved.

Future themes will include language and communication; respected and supported decision-making; continuity of care; speciality services; managing expectations; neonatal experiences and bereavement.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said: “This brilliant and innovative piece of work will bring together staff from our trust with service users and members of our local MVP to promote real and meaningful positive change to our maternity services, driven by those whose voices matter the most."

Emily Evans, service user chair at the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin MVP, said: “The MVP is delighted to be part of this work.

"It truly puts the service-user at the heart of future developments and improvements in maternity services.”

If you are a maternity services user – past or present, support partner, member of maternity services staff at SaTH, or doula, you can complete a UX card by visiting https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAO__SBDaoFUM1c4TDlVSk9DOU03SkJLUVZIVDFLWE4ySC4u