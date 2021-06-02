Wales Air Ambulance issues appeal for support during National Volunteers’ Week

Welsh Air Ambulance

The charity said it needs volunteers more now than ever, after a difficult year during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week – June 1 to 7 – is National Volunteers’ Week and, like many charities, Wales Air Ambulance relies on volunteers to support its fundraising activities. Without volunteers the charity would simply not be able to carry out its crucial life-saving role.

Several thousand people have volunteered for Wales Air Ambulance, at various points, over the past 20 years. Together with the charity’s committed staff, they have helped raise the £8 million needed each year to keep the ‘flying medics’ in the air 24/7.

Michelle Morris, the charity’s head of HR and volunteering, said: “Volunteers’ Week provides us all with the opportunity to take some time to reflect on the outstanding help and support that our volunteers provide to us, whether they help us in our shops, warehouse, attend community-based events or support our administration functions, the gift of their time is duly recognised, and it is always appreciated.

“We need volunteers now more than ever, and are asking the public to help support our lifesaving service, whether that’s for one hour a week or one hour a month. Any time given to the charity is much appreciated and essential to help keep our four helicopters in the air.

“The dedication, contribution, and commitment that our volunteers show is overwhelming, and it is something that we will always be grateful for; we could not continue with our life saving work without them.”

To volunteer for the Wales Air Ambulance you must be aged 18 or over.