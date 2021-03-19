Shrewsbury school hosting global virtual running race

Jumping is Arthur Bramwell, 17, and he is supported by fellow pupils

The Global Schools Running Race, which has been set up by Shrewsbury School, offers the chance for pupils from Shrewsbury, the UK, and any schools across the world, to compete in a virtual race.

The race is split into age categories and is intended to connect young athletes around the world.

So far, Shrewsbury School has seen more than 400 entrants for the race, with athletes from Bahrain, Singapore, Russia, Latvia, Spain, France, China, Ethiopia, Kenya and Canada having already completed their races, along with interest from the Netherlands, USA, Tanzania, Sweden, Australia and Thailand.

Competitors are asked to pick their own route, across flat terrain, which is then logged and compared to find the winner of each age category.

The distances include 2km for under-nines with U13, U15, U19 and over-19s completing a 5km race, with prizes awarded to the overall male and female winners of each age category.

Race organiser Sam Griffiths said: “Our inspiration for this virtual event is our passionate belief in the importance of staying active and the benefits that come from it both for physical and mental wellbeing, even more important amongst youngsters at the moment.

'Joy of running'

“So much has been taken away from this generation – all around the world – but yet there is light on the horizon, and we want to really harness that sense of optimism and possibility in aiming to unite youngsters all around the world through the shared joy of running.

“The Global Schools’ Running Race – perhaps one of the first of its kind – isn’t necessarily so much about competition and seeing who’s the fastest; rather, it’s about joining together and sharing in the enjoyment of something that is love all around the world."

The race is open for anyone to take part, and competitors can enter by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/global-schools-running-race-tickets-142488249189.

The closing date for the race is midday on Sunday, March 21.