New fast response vehicle on the road

The new immediate care vehicle

The Cheshire and Shropshire Immediate Care Group, a network of volunteer medical staff, who give up their free time to support the North West Ambulance Service in emergency incidents, has launched a new BMW Rapid Response Vehicle.

This was made possible after the group successfully bid for £50,000 from an annual pot of £250,000, which was given to the British Association for Immediate Care by the County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal - the only charity in the country dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads.

Despite Covid, the number of CSI BASICS’ volunteers continues to grow. It currently has nine responders who have so far attended 75 incidents in 2020, with the majority of these incidents being Road Traffic Collisions. These responders are supported by a further eight volunteers, who keep the charity running.

Cheshire and Shropshire Immediate Care Group’s chair, Dr Graeme Spencer said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from the HELP Appeal. The new car future proofs our ability to respond to the sickest patients in a safe and timely manner.”

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal added: “These volunteers are the unsung heroes of emergency care. This important addition to their fleet of cars is in recognition of their lifesaving work - all carried out in their spare time - supporting local ambulance crews faced with hugely complex incidents, where people’s lives are at serious risk. This RRV will help these volunteers to reach incidents quickly and safely to help treat patients and give them the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”

The vehicle was purchased via BMW Government & Authorities Division and converted by Coleman Milne Specialist Vehicle Division. Paul Gilbert from Coleman Milne said: “It was a pleasure to carry out this conversion on behalf of CSIBASICS. We fully understood what a difference this vehicle would make and we worked closely with the team to make sure the vehicle would meet the specific requirements of the team.”

Tbe group already operates a second-hand vehicle, which required a large amount of work in 2020. Thankfully, a local business, Jigsaw Medical came to the rescue and covered the cost for the charity. However, following this scare, it was realised that a new vehicle was urgently needed

The Cheshire and Shropshire Immediate Care Group is one of a network of schemes across the UK which operates under the umbrella of the British Association for Immediate Care – a national organisation.