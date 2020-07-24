Telford siblings do their bit for NHS with fruit and drink stall

Gurvir Singh, aged 11, and Amrit Kaur, nine, have started a fruit and drink stall on their street in St Georges, Telford, hoping to raise a bit of money for the NHS as they finish school and look forward to the summer holidays.

The pair, who go to Priorslee Primary Academy, have been trying to keep busy now the holidays have started and their parents, Harpal Singh and Baninder Kaur, said they are proud of their initiative.

Baninder said: “Our daughter Amrit, it was her idea really to raise money for the NHS. On Tuesday, it was their first day they implemented it.

“They have decided over the course of the next few weeks they will go out for an hour each day or a couple of days.

Left - Gurvir Singh, 11. Right - Amrit Kaur, 9

“They are definitely businessmen and women in the making.”

Harpal added: “The kids are passing time and also making some friends while they’re outside with people passing and things.

“It started off as drinks then they ventured into fruit. They have made up bowls so passers-by can choose which fruit they like.

“They have been considering safety and have signs and everything.”