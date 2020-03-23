Shropshire hospitals trust appoints new clinical director for emergency medicine

Dr Ed Rysdale started working as a senior house officer at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2003, before becoming a registrar and then a consultant in 2008.

He had a break from the trust when he became a consultant at the major trauma centre in Stoke, before returning in 2018.

He said he was fully aware of the challenges ahead but that it was an exciting time to be taking over.

“I am really pleased and proud to have been appointed clinical director for emergency medicine," Dr Rysdale said.

“The departments have been, and remain, under a lot of pressure, both in terms of staffing and infrastructure, and my colleagues who have been in the department for many years have done a great job of keeping both departments functioning, and have maintained a dedicated and engaged staff who want to deliver the best emergency care possible.

“There are real challenges ahead and it is an exciting time to be taking over as it is a time of real opportunity for change and improvement.

“I don't think I could have imagined a more pressurised time to be taking over, and Covid-19 is presenting a challenge that is unprecedented, but I am leading a phenomenal team who will rise to the challenge.

"I am fortunate to work with such a dedicated and friendly team, who are pulling together and will be welcoming colleagues into the departments to help with the management of this pandemic."

He said the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, will continue to plan and carry out the transformation of emergency medicine in Shropshire.

"This is vital so that we can continue to attract new top calibre staff," he added.

"This is very difficult currently, but with the transformational plans there is real hope for the future and is one of the main reasons I returned to the trust.

“I am excited to lead the departments through these changes and we are already attracting new consultants and nurses who have seen the plans and want to be a part of them, and want to come to the county to develop a fantastic emergency medicine service that will serve Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

Under the Future Fit plans, emergency and planned care will be separated in the county.