New health advice service launches in Telford

Chatty PALS, which is run by Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Telford and Wrekin Council, will offer a regular monthly drop-ins at community centres and coffee shops across the borough.

Sharon Smith, patient engagement lead for Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “We’re really excited to be out and about meeting people and having the opportunity to chat with them in a friendly and relaxing environment.

"Anyone is invited to come along and share their experiences of health and social care services, raise any concerns and ask questions.

“We will be there with our colleagues from Live Well Telford to offer advice and support and signpost to a range of local services available including community groups and activities.”

Live Well Telford provides information and signposting to a wide range of services, activities and organisations in the area, to help everyone find the support they need to live healthy independent lives.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We are very lucky in Telford to have a huge range of support available to help improve the quality of life for local people.

“Through Live Well Telford we are bringing all this information in one place for people to easily choose services and activities that suit their needs and helps them to live well.”

The Chatty PALS drop-in sessions will be taking place at Brookside Central Café, Brookside, on the second Tuesday of the month between 10am and 11.30am.

Costa Coffee, in Southwater Square, Telford, will host sessions on the first Wednesday of the month from 10am to 11.30am.

There will be drop-in sessions at Hub on the Hill, Southgate, Sutton Hill, running from 10am to 11.30am on the last Wednesday of the month.

The Leegate Centre, Leegate Avenue, Telford, will host sessions on the last Tuesday of the month between 10.30am and noon.

There is no need to book a place.

For more information, including a full list of dates and times, visit telfordccg.nhs.uk