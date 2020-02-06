Plans for defibrillator in Shrewsbury phone box progressing

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is prepared to spend £2,000 mainly for the purchase of a defibrillator for the telephone box outside The Abbey, Shrewsbury.

The group heard the project would be a ‘permanent mark’ of Rotary benefit to the town. Rotarian John Yeomans, chair of the club’s community and vocational committee, said BT was prepared to relinquish the phone box to the Rotary Club.

Working with the Community Heartbeat Trust, which has successfully supported the adoption of phone boxes for a number of Rotary clubs around the country, a defibrillator would be fitted.

“The programme would be run by the Community Heartbeat Trust which links it all into the West Midlands Ambulance Service,” said Mr Yeomans.

“There is a strict code of governance which the trust utilises to manage the defibrillator.

“It means that over four years there would be a cost of £200 to replace the battery of the defibrillator and a £100 charge by the trust to provide 10 years of cover, support and training, which includes public liability insurance in respect of the defibrillator.

“The club would be responsible for buying the defibrillator, but the trust in effect own it and suggest we look for people in the locality to help us in checking to see it is secure.

“The defibrillator will be housed in a locked receptacle with access via a 999 call. The difference between an emergency call and free access is estimated at only 12 seconds.

Advertising

“The county council planning offer would be involved because it is a listed phone box, but the trust will assist us with that.”

He said the club would be asked to paint the phone box, but the trust would fit the defibrillator and badge the box to show Rotary’s involvement.

“It would be a permanent mark of something we have done for the benefit of the town,” added Mr Yeomans.

He said that he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ the project would happen this year.