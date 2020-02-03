New video produced for Shropshire cancer patients

The Living Well video provides patients with an opportunity to hear from other people living with cancer as they reflect on their experience and learn what ‘Living Well’ means to them. It also provides patients with the opportunity to receive accurate and clear information about the four most commonly highlighted concerns of people affected by cancer; emotional wellbeing, diet, fatigue and physical activity.

The video has been produced as part of The Macmillan Living With and Beyond Cancer Programme. The programme is a £350,000 project funded by Macmillan Cancer Support hosted by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. The Trust is working in collaboration with Macmillan Cancer Support, Telford and Wrekin CCG, Shropshire CCG, Powys Health Board, Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council.

The programme aims to enable and empower patients to take an active role in their cancer care to help them recover as fully as possible and live life as well as they can with cancer, throughout their treatment and beyond.

The new video was filmed and produced by SaTH and Macmillan cancer services staff, volunteers and former BBC professionals, Roger and Angela Turner. The video drew on support from NHS and Macmillan professionals across the West Midlands, including those from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Hereford.

Grateful

Jessica Greenwood, SaTH’s Lead Cancer Nurse, said the video would go live on the Trust’s website at the end of the month, and staff would be able to direct patients to it as part of a package of support.

She said: “I would like to thank all those who played a part in creating the Living Well video particularly Roger and Angela. We are very grateful for their input, it has been a huge piece of work, which will be invaluable to our patients and those regionally who are living with, and beyond cancer.

“Patients will be able to access information at a time that is convenient for them, as many times as they need and in the comfort of their home. This can help those in rural localities or those unable to travel.

Advertising

“It also serves as a reminder of what they may have been told during hospital visits as we know it is difficult for people to remember all the information and advice given to them. Relatives who are unable to attend appointments can also access the information which might be useful to the person affected by cancer.”

The Living Well video was unveiled at a premiere this month with guests in the Dinwoodie Theatre at Shropshire Conference Centre (SECC), at RSH.

There will be a patient launch on February 28 from 9.30am -11.30am in the SECC. Booking is essential via sath.lwbc@nhs.net