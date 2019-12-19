Outbreaks of norovirus spread through Telford schools

Warning letters offering advice have already been circulated to parents and carers of the 900 pupils at Telford Priory School and the 200 students at Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Primary School, with reports that staff and hundreds of students have been hit by the virus at Burton Borough School.

Symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting which usually last up to 48 hours.

Advice letters were sent out to parents of Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Primary School in Dale End on Monday and Telford Priory School on New Road in Wrockwardine Wood last Wednesday.

Other schools in and around the area are also thought to have been affected, conducting deep cleans and advising those with symptoms to stay at home.

The letters confirm outbreaks in the schools, followed by information and advice in reducing the spread of infection.

They read: "We would be very grateful for the support of parents in helping us reduce the spread of the infection at our school.

"If your child has symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting, please keep them at home until 48 hours after they are symptom free.

"During this time, they should not mix with other children outside the home or visit local venues."

Burton Borough School could not confirm the number of students affected, but said a number of deep cleans have taken place and staff were following official advice issued by Public Health England.

Hand washing

Principal Krissi Carter said: "The school, like many other institutions at this time of year, has experienced a bout of the highly contagious winter vomiting and diarrhoea virus.

"We are following Public Health England’s advice and also conducting deep cleans at the school. We have also advised parents and students on what to do if they have this virus and how they can help limit its spread.

"The virus, while unpleasant, shouldn't last for more than a couple of days but it’s vital that if you have it, you stay at home and pupils must remain off school for 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting or diarrhoea to help prevent any further spread. Regular hand washing is also very important.

"We are doing all we can to ensure the school is open and as clean as possible and ask everyone for their help in stopping the spread of the virus as well."

Dr Helen Carter, deputy director of Public Health England West Midlands, said: "We are beginning to see more cases of flu and norovirus.

"This isn't unusual – we do expect to see this level of germs circulating in the community at this time of year.

"After vaccination, good hand hygiene is the next most effective step to ward off viral illnesses like flu and is the only protection against norovirus."

Dr Dave Briggs, medical director, systems improvement and professional standards at NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands, added: "Our health services across the West Midlands are seeing rising numbers of people needing care.

"This advice from Public Health England is vital in ensuring we’re all playing our part when it comes to limiting the spread of these illnesses."

Norovirus is commonly known as the winter vomiting disease and often occurs in communities, schools and nurseries in the winter months.

The illness is named after Norwalk, Ohio, where a significant outbreak first occurred in 1968.

Schools are set to have a respite as the majority break up for Christmas tomorrow.