New blood test limit in Bridgnorth sees no "significant issues"

Residents had initially raised concerns that the number of blood tests taken at Bridgnorth Community Hospital would be limited from December 2 and appointments would be hard to come by.

But bosses at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have said there are no "significant issues".

It was previously confirmed that the most urgent cases are being prioritised to ensure patient’s health needs are met and staff have enough time to send samples off for further testing.

Steve Gregory, executive director of nursing and operations, said: “We have not seen any significant issues since the new system was introduced, but will continue to monitor it closely over the coming weeks and months.

“As we have previously stated, we will never refuse any urgent blood test cases. Patient safety is our priority.”

The 80 patient per day limit was brought in to alleviate pressure on the two nurses and staff at the hospital who have been struggling to cope with an increasing demand.

Opening times remain the same but the changes allow the hospital to carry out tests on a first come, first served basis and prepare them in time for a courier to take them away for further testing.

The changes come amid plans to scrap births at Bridgnorth’s maternity unit and instead house them only at the consultant-led unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, at the hospital’s neighbouring midwife-led unit, the midwife-led unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or at home.

A series of maternity ‘hubs’ would also be created to support women before and after birth.

Along with the services in Bridgnorth, maternity units in Ludlow and Oswestry would also be axed in efforts to centralise services and save money.

Health bosses previously said more than 98 per cent of women were choosing to give birth away from the rural units and the decision could be warranted.

Births at the rural units were suspended again last year after a series of repeated overnight closures.