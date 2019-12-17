New Telford medical centre set for approval

The proposal, for a new Shawbirch Medical Centre, will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

The application is recommended for conditional approval and requests permission to build the medical centre at Admaston, at the corner of Brandon Avenue and Shawbirch Road.

It will have a 63 space car park – including five disabled parking spaces.

The plan was unveiled earlier this year and it would replace Shawbirch Medical Centre, which has more than 13,000 patients.

The Shawbirch Patient Participation Group has written in support of the application, saying: "The current medical centre is far too small for the needs of the current number of patients at the Practice, let alone the substantial increase expected in the near future.

"In particular, the waiting area is so cramped that patient confidentiality is often severely compromised."

It adds: "The range of services provided at the centre is very restricted, so that patients needing additional health services (often provided in the same building at other doctors’ surgeries) are required to go elsewhere.

"This is a considerable inconvenience especially for vulnerable patients. It prejudices the provision of a holistic approach to treatment."

Advertising

The new facility will replace Shawbirch Medical Centre

Responding to the plans Wellington Town Council said: "We recognise that the medical provision in the existing location was at or near full capacity and a greater capacity is required."

Councillors Bill and Karen Tomlinson have both requested that a mini-roundabout is provided at the entrance to Brandon Avenue as part of the project.

However, the council's highways department has rejected the call.

Advertising

The planning report states: "Two ward councillors and a number of residents have requested the provision of a mini roundabout at the junction of Brandon Avenue and Shawbirch Road.

"The local highway authority advise that the scale of development does not warrant the provision of a mini roundabout at the junction of Brandon Avenue and Shawbirch Road."

Two pedestrian crossings will however be built as part of the project.

A report, submitted with the planning application in the summer, said the new development would benefit from improved facilities and staff working conditions, as well as extra car parking.

It said: "Services normally provided in a hospital or other local clinics could be provided at the new building freeing up facilities for more specialist procedures and improving healthcare capacity.

"We have included a training room and phlebotomy suite to support some of these services, as well as providing an expansion space that could be used by an independent organisation."