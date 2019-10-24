Orthotics clinics find new home at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The orthotics clinics, which are managed by The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH) but operate at RSH, were previously held in the fracture and orthopaedic clinic in the outpatients department at RSH.

However, they have now moved permanently to Mytton Oak House.

This location is still on the RSH hospital site, which is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Hospital bosses say the relocation will provide more suitable clinical facilities for the staff and patients.

Jane Dewsbury, principal orthotist at RJAH, said the new facilities are already making a difference to patients and staff.

She said: “The new location is absolutely fantastic, the facilities for our patients and staff are excellent.

“It’s a larger space than our previous location, so we’ve got plenty of room to store our equipment safely, as well as a bigger clinic room, which is handy for our patients.

“It’s got a waiting area for patients and also hand washing facilities for our admin staff within their office.

“It’s also a much lighter, ventilated space.

“Thanks must go to the team for their patience and hard work in ensuring the move was success.

“I’d also like to thank our colleagues at SaTH for helping make the relocation happen. It’s already making a huge difference to our patients and staff.”

Sara Biffen, deputy chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “Having these facilities in a purpose built area will lead to a much greater experience for our patients, and we are delighted to be working with RJAH.”