Shrewsbury service 'exceptionally caring', say inspectors

Officers from the CQC visited Louise House in Shrewsbury and conducted a full inspection before saying the service it offered was 'outstanding'.

The service is operated by Positive Steps Shropshire and uses a shared lives scheme which provides people with long-term placements, short breaks and respite care, within shared lives carers (SLC) own homes. The service also provides domiciliary care.

In their report, inspectors said: "Staff and SLC had exceptional skills and knowledge to deliver care and support in a person-centred way.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did support them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service did support this practice.

"People's needs were met through robust assessments and support planning. We saw examples of when the service had worked with other professionals to achieve positive outcomes for people and to improve their quality of life.

"People told us staff and SLC were exceptionally compassionate and kind. Staff and SLC expressed commitment to ensuring people received high-quality care. We heard excellent examples of how SLC ensured people felt part of their family. SLC and staff knew people exceptionally well. People were encouraged to learn new skills to enhance their independence.

"We saw excellent examples of how the care and support people received enriched their lives through meaningful activities. The service was proactive in its response to concerns or complaints and people knew how to feedback their experiences.

"The management team planned and promoted holistic, person-centred, high-quality care resulting in excellent outcomes for people.

"The values and culture embedded in the service ensured people were at the heart of the care and support they received. SLC and staff told us they received excellent support from management and staff told us they were extremely proud to work for the service. There was a very open and transparent culture and people were empowered to voice their opinions.

"Without exception, people told us the service was well-managed."

Diane Phillips and Alison Glover, directors of Postitive Steps Shropshire said: "It's a wonderful achievement for us and we're very proud of our incredible team who've made this possible.

"Positive Steps Shropshire is passionate about providing exceptional care for adults with care and support needs enabling people to lead rewarding, independent lives.

"Both our staff and our carers are committed to a strong set of values based on honesty, reliability and integrity, and these values - coupled with the high standard of care we strive for - is what allows us to make a genuine difference to the lives of those we support.

"We're looking forward to building on this achievement and continuing to support people within Shropshire."