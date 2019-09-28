Telford health watchdog appoints three new directors to board

The roles at Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin have been given to Janet O’Loughlin, David O’Loughlin and Jane Biggs.

Janet and David have both been volunteers within the organisation.

David said: “The health and social services system, both nationally and locally is under tremendous pressure.

“Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin plays a vital role in trying to ensure that its residents receive the appropriate advice and necessary support at the right time.”

Jane is new to the group but has many years of experience in health and social care, including working as a nurse within the NHS and private sector.

Outstanding

Jane said: “I am passionate about standards of treatment, care and being an advocate to achieve standards of excellence.

“It is great to work alongside the team and board who are proactive in ensuring the people of Telford and Wrekin have their voices heard and receive outstanding health and social care services.”

Advertising

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin’s general manager Paul Shirley welcomed them to the team.

He said: “I look forward to working with the new team, chair and directors, who bring a wealth of experience to ensure people are represented.”

The group is currently conducting some research on end-of-life care and palliative care services and is gathering feedback from the public regarding their experiences of using these services within Telford and Wrekin.

Visit healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk for more details.