New x-ray equipment to be fitted at Ludlow hospital

The new equipment, which was bought with money raised by the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital, had been sitting in boxes at the hospital while discussions continued with NHS Property Services, owners of the building, over clearance for it to be installed.

But leaders at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), which runs x-ray services at the hospital, have now managed to secure the necessary permission.

Work to make alterations to the building, required to install the equipment, will begin as soon as contractors can be appointed.

Jan Ditheridge, chief executive of Shropcom, said: “This x-ray equipment will be hugely beneficial to the people of Ludlow and south Shropshire.

“We have been in almost daily dialogue with NHS Property Services to get to the position we are now in, and are delighted to be able to confirm that we will soon be able to begin work.

“This is a signal of our commitment to outstanding community services in Ludlow and south Shropshire.”

The x-ray equipment was purchased with funds provided by the League of Friends, which has donated £158,000 to the scheme.

Ms Ditheridge added: “We are so grateful to the League of Friends for their support.

“I am pleased that we can now go ahead and install the equipment and so will be able to see and feel the benefits of their investment on the ground.”