Oswestry home care service rated ‘outstanding’

Andrew Harris, chief executive of Allenby Douglas, said it is a proud moment for the company as it was rated outstanding.

The service, which provides care at home in Oswestry, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January this year.

The report said clients were well protected against the risk of abuse and added that staff were punctual and reliable.

Out of the five areas inspected, three were given the 'outstanding' rating and the remaining two were deemed 'good'.

The report said: "Staff treated people with the utmost dignity and respect and supported them to remain as independent as possible to enable them to continue living in their own homes. People were supported to follow their interests and to maintain links with family and the local community."

At the last inspection, the service was rated good overall with an outstanding in the caring key question.

It continued: "People continued to receive a service which was highly caring. People and their relatives found staff to be extremely caring and kind. Relatives described the care and support their family members received at the end of their life as exceptional.

Advertising

"People and their relatives felt staff often went above and beyond what they expected of them."

Mr Harris said the aim is to now have all five areas recognised at the top level.

"Only two percent of care providers in the country get given the outstanding rating," he said. "We think we're the only domiciliary care company in Shropshire to have it.

"It's all down to our staff who are really caring and committed, and go the extra mile to make sure calls are covered and everyone gets the care they need. They are all elated. It's a testament to their excellent work."

The company has about 40 carers who visit elderly people in Oswestry and the surrounding areas.

Mr Harris, who only joined Allenby Douglas in February, added: "The test for me now is to keep it outstanding."