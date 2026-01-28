We visit a quiet village down by the River Severn with 'Shropshire's oldest pub' and residents who 'can never do enough for you'

Surrounded by open countryside and steeped in history, the small village 11 miles southeast of Bridgnorth offers a slower pace of life, where neighbours still stop to chat and the natural landscape plays a big part in everyday living.

Many locals say it was the setting that first drew them in. Riverside walks are a firm favourite, with the Severn providing a peaceful backdrop for dog walkers, families and anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Alveley. Photo: Steve Leath

"I moved here to get a more rural location," said Mark Hutton, who has lived in Alveley for six years. "It's a much quieter location than where we were and we love the walks around here. We'll take the dog out and there are always friendly people, helpful people around.

"We love the walks, we love the area. It's lovely."

Mark Hutton in Alveley. Photo: Steve Leath

Despite its rural feel, Alveley has a strong sense of community. Village events remain well supported, with residents regularly coming together for fetes, quiz nights and seasonal celebrations.