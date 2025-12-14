Split decisions, tech problems and a HMO u-turn: The most dramatic Shropshire Council meetings in years had it all

Each proposal failed to win over residents or local councils, with one even subject of a protest before the meeting. However, Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee approved all of them on Tuesday (December 9), with the chair using his casting vote twice.

The live stream of proceedings, relied on by people unable to attend in person, even failed, and the meeting lasted nearly four hours after the main entrance to the Guildhall in Shrewsbury was locked.

Many people attended the Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday, December 9. Picture: LDRS

Below is a round-up of how the drama unfolded.

108-home scheme in Bayston Hill approved

The first application that was considered was for 108 homes off Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, south of Shrewsbury.

The scheme – put forward by Redrow – was initially deferred in August so that officers could negotiate with the developer about what could be done to alleviate concerns.

The firm came back with a revised proposal, reducing the number of homes from 114 to 108 and submitting revised drawings.

However, it still did not win over residents or local councillors, with many people protesting outside the Guildhall prior to the meeting.

A protest was held outside The Guildhall in Shrewsbury prior to a planning committee meeting to determine a proposal to build 108 homes in Bayston Hill. The scheme was narrowly approved, with the chair using his casting vote. Picture: Rob Ruscoe

Councillors Rob Ruscoe and Teri Trickett spoke against the scheme, while Jen Towers, respresenting Redrow, explained why it should be approved and that the company had listened to concerns.

However, following Ms Towers’ speech, it was announced that there were issues with the live stream and the meeting would be paused to see if it would be fixed. Around 20 minutes later, the chair of the committee, Councillor Julian Dean (Greens, Porthill), said that the issue – believed to have been with the audio – had not been fixed. However, the rest of the meeting would still be recorded, he said, and available for interested parties.

When it came to the committee discussing the scheme, Councillor Dean – who was not present at the previous meeting when the proposal was deferred – said he was “minded” to support it, saying that if it was turned down, something “significantly worse” could be submitted.

Councillor Carl Rowley (Reform UK, St Martins) though said his proposal to defer the application – which he made back in August – remained on the table, and he was supported by his fellow Reform UK councillor, Brian Evans, also of St Martins.

In total, five members voted in favour of a deferral, with five against, and one abstention. Because Councillor Dean held the casting vote, the motion failed.