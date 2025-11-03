Nurses celebrate 40 years since they all began their training at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

They have witnessed many changes in the NHS over the past four decades but one thing that has remained has been their strong bond and friendship.

A group of nurses who trained together at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital have shared their memories as they marked the 40th anniversary of the start of their careers.

After qualifying as Registered General Nurses in 1988, they all went their different ways, but many have kept in touch and regular reunions have taken place over the years. The most recent one took place at Plaish Park Farm, near Church Stretton, and was attended by 11 of the original cohort.

It was organised by Sue Pugh, who has fond memories of her training days. “I was a nurse for 20 years – latterly a practice nurse, I then taught health-related courses at Telford College to adults returning to education/nursing.

“Then a series of life events made me re-evaluate and I trained to become a yoga and well-being instructor, which really effectively combines many of the skills and knowledge from both careers. “Nursing can be a springboard to so many different careers and it started me on a very interesting and rewarding path.

“I live in South Shropshire and loved the reunion because it was a chance to reconnect with everyone and we had so many laughs.”

The nurses in training

Linda Wood, who is now retired, spent 37 years in the NHS. She was 22 when she started her training in 1985.

“Most of the girls were 18 but I was a little bit older. I had become friends with a girl who was a nurse and she used to tell me about her job – I thought I would love to do that,” she explains.

After qualifying, Linda worked on the children’s ward at Shrewsbury and later became a staff nurse at Whitchurch County Hospital. After working in a GP practice, she spent 20 years with Cervical Screening Wales as a senior nurse and trainer.

“Everyone has different stories and has had varied careers. There are so many aspects to nursing, it’s a very rewarding career.

“Looking back, the best thing was the friendships I made over the years,” says Linda. The 40th anniversary reunion was also a special experience for Linda. “I don’t think we stopped talking the whole time – it was nonstop chatter. The place where we stayed was lovely,” she says.

They spent a weekend reminiscing

Sue Thompson’s fondest memories of her training were the support the student and pupil nurses gave to each other. After qualifying, Sue worked at Princess Royal Hospital Telford and then moved to Basingstoke to be with her future husband.

“After having children, I worked in the community and from there started as a practice nurse, where I still work as the lead nurse.

“I like to care for people and to do my absolute best for them. I have worked at this surgery for 19 years and have seen people at different stages of their lives and seeing them through illness/births/deaths and having that good relationship with them built over the years.

“My job has completely changed and now I am mainly doing work that doctors used to do but I do love the basic care I get to be a part of, such as flu clinics, dressings etc. “I was actually really anxious about attending the reunion but I had so much care and support and I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”

The reunion took place at Plaish Park Farm, near Church Stretton

It was the camaraderie that made training special for Ruth Harris. “The group was so supportive of one another through the tough times of study and working shifts. Also covering for each other after a night out when we had to sneak past the warden to get back into our accommodation!,” she recalls.

“When I qualified, I remained in Shrewsbury for several years, working on a surgical ward in the hospital and then at Radbrook nursing home whilst I had my family.

“When I went back to hospital nursing, it was to work in palliative care, which was such a special experience, being able to support someone in their last days.

“For the last 20 years of my career, I have worked in primary care, first as a practice nurse and then after going back to university to study to become an advanced nurse practitioner, retiring at 60.

“I loved being a nurse and couldn’t ever imagine having a different career. I got huge satisfaction from giving good care to my patients and their families, and knowing that sometimes that made a difference to their experience when they were going through such a difficult time.

“Nursing roles have changed dramatically over 40 years and now many nurses have roles that would have been fulfilled by doctors 40 years ago. It was great to see the girls again and see where life has taken them. We all look a bit older, more grey and wrinkly, but we were exactly the same people we were 40 years ago,” says Sue.

Eleven of the original cohort attended the 40th anniversary celebration

Raquel Bennett has shared her memories of the nurses' accommodation and hospital placements. “We were a big cohort and we were lucky enough to have trained when hospitals provided nurses’ accommodation. We lived in rooms on RSH South for our first year and then moved to the flats across the road.

“The accommodation on South has now become offices – William Farr House – it was very strange going into one of the offices in later years and realising that it had been my actual bedroom.

“Because we all lived in such close proximity to each other, we forged strong friendships and always had someone to chat to.

“Our uniform consisted of a white dress, a beautiful navy cape with red straps that crossed at the front and we had to wear paper hats. They were plain white for year one, and then they had red stripes on to signify which year of training you were in.

“We had placements in the acute hospital as well as in maternity, Shelton Hospital and out in the community cottage hospitals. I went to Cross Houses Hospital and also to Bridgnorth Maternity Hospital. I remember being woken up in the middle of the night to witness a birth.

“When we qualified, a lot of us were employed to work at Princess Royal Hospital. However, it hadn’t opened so we initially used to go to the old cottage hospitals so that the permanent staff could go and refresh their training to ensure they would be ready to work in an acute hospital. I went to Broseley and Wellington Cottage Hospital.”

Raquel worked for 14 months as a general nurse and then, in 1989, started an 18-month training to become a midwife at RSH. After working as a midwife from 1989-2001, she did further training to become a health visitor. “In 2007, I left client-facing nursing and became a specialist nurse safeguarding children and then after five years in this post, I became a senior nurse safeguarding adults and children,” she explains.

Raquel really enjoyed her diverse career and she had the opportunity to train to do a variety of specialist roles.

“My last 15 years in safeguarding were probably my biggest and most rewarding role. “When I retired, I was nominated for an award from the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board. I was chuffed to win the category of loyal and dedicated service in 2022.”

Julie Powell, Linda Wood, Ruth Harris.

Speaking about the reunion, she added: “We were so lucky that one of our group offered to organise this 40- year celebration. Being able to spend two full days together was a real treat, we laughed, talked non-stop and ate loads. We had a fabulous time.”

Julie Powell, who lives in Llansilin, Powys, said her fondest memory of her training was “meeting all my new colleagues along the way and the friendships forged during this time”.

“Once I qualified I wanted to move up to North Wales to work on a medical ward, but was asked to apply for a post at Shrewsbury on a surgical ward. There I stayed until they shut the old Copthorne (South) Hospital.

“I then worked my way up the ranks continuing to work on the surgical wards at RSH North until approx 2000 when I applied for a Colorectal/Stoma care specialist role which is the post that I continue in today,” she explains.

When asked what she enjoys about being a nurse, she said: “It is a privilege to look after people when they are at their most vulnerable. Forming genuine professional bonds with your patient and families at their time of need.

“No two days are ever the same, nursing keeps you thinking and growing,” she adds. “What did I enjoy the most about the reunion? The continuous laughter, eating and time spent together reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ and catching up on more recent life events. All off set in the most beautiful surroundings and accommodation,” says Julie.

They enjoyed table football and go-kart fun

Debbie Preece also enjoyed catching up with old friends at the reunion and looking back on their training days. “I was Debbie Brassington when I began my training at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and was 18 years old like many of the other girls in my set. We were so young really to see and do all the nursing duties that we did, but we all took it in our stride and supported one another.

"We felt very proud in our uniforms and gained our red stripes on our hats each year to denote whether we were first, second or third year through our training. I think we all agreed that our navy capes with red criss-cross straps were particularly smart. “It’s so lovely that so many of us are still meeting up after all this time,” she says.