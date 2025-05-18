'I left my job as a social worker to set up a business leading walks in Shropshire and I haven't looked back'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now she helps other people reap the rewards of the great outdoors as a trained mountain leader.

“During the pandemic, I really struggled with anxiety and would have panic attacks and nightmares. The only thing that really helped me was walking.

“We are so lucky in Shropshire because there are so many beautiful places to walk. The Long Mynd is one of my favourites because of the ponies,” explains Janire, who lives in Shrewsbury.

“I walked all of the Shropshire Hills and then in September 2020, I hiked Snowdon – my first mountain. That really gave me a sense of achievement – it was an amazing experience,” she adds.

Reaching the summit of Snowdon proved to be a life-changing moment for the 37-year-old, who set her sights on climbing as many mountains as possible.

“It instilled in me a real love of mountains,” says Janire, who went on to complete a mountain skills course to ensure she knew how to look after herself while hiking steep and rocky terrains. I then found out about the Mountain Leader qualification and realised I could lead other people on hikes as a job. I knew that was what I wanted to do,” she adds.

Now a fully qualified and insured mountain leader, Janire runs her own business, Ray of Sun Adventures, helping people in Shropshire and beyond embrace the great outdoors with confidence.

“There does seem to be a real need for it because people want to get outside and have that connection with nature. It’s so good for the mind, body and soul,” she says.