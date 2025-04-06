We visit an award-winning holiday home in the Shropshire Hills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And now Sara is celebrating winning an award for her 16th century Grade II listed barn conversion, The Olde Cow House.

The property, located in the rural hamlet of Plaish, is one of several holiday homes nestled on her family’s 1,000-acre fourth-generation family sheep and arable farm in the heart of the Shropshire Hills.

The Olde Cow House at Plaish Park Farm, near Church Stretton, scooped gold in the Best for Families category in The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by Sykes Holiday Cottages.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The property, which accommodates up to 11 guests, first became available to holidaymakers in 2002 as part of a farm diversification project.

The Olde Cow House accommodates up to 11 guests and is ideal for family gatherings and even bespoke weddings

Sara manages the holiday homes as well as an indoor infinity pool, tennis court, go karts, games rooms, and play area. There is also a fully-equipped gym with changing rooms.

The properties, which have been restored from old farm buildings, have retained an array of original features alongside new, modern amenities such as an eco-friendly biomass heating system.

Sara says The Olde Cow House is ideal for family gatherings, celebrations and bespoke weddings as well as corporate events and wellness retreats. Guests are invited to get involved with farm life where possible whether it is collecting eggs from the chickens, feeding the pigs or ponies or feeding the lambs at lambing time.

The farm has a scenic two-mile walk from the door which wanders through woodlands and around natural lakes with an abundance of wildlife, including swans.

Families can also venture further afield to take advantage of miles of countryside walks, bike rides, and hills in every direction.

There are lots of walks nearby

“People are always very impressed by how much there is to do on site,” says Sara.

“My children are all grown up now, so it’s lovely to have families on the farm again.

“Parents can relax because they know their children are happy and can play safely,” she tells Weekend.

The Olde Cow House first became available to holidaymakers in 2002 as part of a diversification project

Sara devotes her time to looking after the properties, with the help of two cleaners, dealing with enquiries and making sure guests have everything they need during their stay.

She prides herself on her attention to detail and is always happy to help guests and offer advice on places to visit.

“Guests like that we live on site and can help with anything they might need or have forgotten,” says Sara.

One of the bedrooms at The Olde Cow House

The tranquil location of the holiday homes is popular with people keen to explore the county and its sights and attractions such as the Shropshire Hills and Ironbridge Gorge.

“Shropshire has such a lot to offer,” says Sara. “Plarish is 15 minutes from Church Stretton and Much Wenlock and 30 minutes from Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Telford.”

The Olde Cow House scooped gold in the Best for Families category of The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages

For Sara, running the business is very rewarding and she enjoys making sure her guests have a memorable holiday.

“You have to be committed to it and be passionate about it to ensure the guests have the best stay possible.

“It is hard work and there are always improvements to do and new challenges because it’s a competitive industry,” she says. “We get a lot of positive feedback which makes all of the hard work worthwhile.

“People always say the photos don’t do it justice and they can’t believe how well-equipped it is,” adds Sara.

For more information, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683