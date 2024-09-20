15-year-old flying ace Isabelle soars over north Shropshire school in charity fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The daring 15-year-old, from Market Drayton, took time out from her GCSE studies to fly over Grove School, in Market Drayton, where she’s a pupil, for a ‘Colours of the Rainbow’ flying challenge.

She also flew a rainbow arch over each of the seven schools in the Marches Schools Academy before landing back at Sleap Airfield, near Shrewsbury.

Isabelle has wanted to fly since the age of six, and joined a gliding club when she was just 10 years old.

She now enjoys regular lessons with Shropshire Aero Club.

After five years of flying, she was proud to take on the feat for the British Women Pilots’ Association’s Chairwoman’s Challenge.

The theme for this year’s challenge is Colours of the Rainbow.

Isabelle chose to fly over the Marches Academy seven schools, which each have a logo representing a colour of the rainbow.

Joe and Isabelle.

Starting at Sleap, her trip flew over Marches School – red, Woodlands School – orange, Sir John Talbots – yellow, Lower Heath Primary – green, Grove School – blue, Shrewsbury Academy – indigo, and Oakmeadow Primary – violet.

She decided to raise money for Hope House families as she wanted to help a local charity which supported families in the community.

She loved that the charity’s logo was also in rainbow colours.

She has so far raised more than £650 of her £1,000 fundraising target.

She said: “I wanted to raise money for a local charity. When I Googled them, and started reading the stories of children and families at the hospice, then I knew I had to support them.”

Isabelle was accompanied by instructor Joe Mayall.

As part of her flying lessons and challenge she had to plan and navigate the route ensuring she safely navigated air space over Shawbury and Tern Hill.

She said: “Joe has been amazing, and supported me to make my idea work.

“For the challenge I had to be in the air for a minimum of one hour. I was really happy that we were able to fly over the schools in the right colour order, too.”

Instructor Joe said: “It’s fantastic what she’s doing, not only the flying challenge, but to support such a brilliant charity. She’s done all the organising, the checks, navigation and flying, I’ve just been there as support.”

Mum and dad Emma and Dave are incredibly proud of Isabelle’s achievements, and thanked everyone who had helped make the challenge happen.

Mum Emma works as a wellbeing leader at Grove School, so also had to take time out on the day.

She said: "The headteacher, Mr Allsopp, has been incredibly supportive and there’s been a lot of interest from pupils and staff, wanting to know about the challenge, and whether she really is flying!”

Isabelle’s Grandad, Colin Phillips, was on the ground at Grove School.

As a former pupil at the school, he was especially proud to travelled from Loughborough to cheer her on.

Emma said: “Isabelle has wanted to fly since she was six. We thought it might be a phase but Isabelle was adamant she wanted to fly. She absolutely loves it. She started flying gliders and now has lessons in a Cessna 152 at the airfield once a month.

“She’s just a different kid when she comes out of the plane and her face is absolutely beaming.

“She can take her solo test when she’s 16, and can’t apply for her full license until she’s 17. She can’t wait!

“It’s an expensive hobby, but she is so determined to pursue. Dave and I support her completely but the journey is very much led by Isabelle's desire to fly. Her dream is to be a commercial pilot for Virgin Atlantic. I might wait until then before being piloted by her!”

Fundraiser Dawn Ball congratulated Isabelle for taking on the phenomenal feat to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice.

She said: “Isabelle is an incredible girl. There can’t be many 15 year olds with the motivation and commitment to learn to fly a plane. We’re very grateful to her for choosing to support Hope House as part of the Chairwoman’s Challenge competition. We wish her luck in the competition, though she’s already a winner in our eyes!”

People can sponsor Isabelle at justgiving.com/page/isabellesflyingchallenge