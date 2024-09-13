'When will it warm up?' Weather experts have some good news for the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Frost was on the ground in parts of rural Shropshire on Friday morning as the thermometer took a dive as a northerly wind bit in.

But warmer air is coming to the rescue this weekend, and next week is set to see temperatures recover to the September norm and maybe a little above.

Don't be deceived though, tonight is set to be another cold one across the West Midlands.

The Met Office says it will be "another cold night ahead but not turning quite as chilly as last night."

The minimum temperature is forecast to be 5 °C.

Frost on the ground in Shropshire on Friday morning. Picture: Peter Steggles

Tomorrowwill see high pressure building and bringing plenty of fine and settled weather with sunny spells. Feeling warmer too with light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is that it will be "largely dry and settled".

There's a "chance of some rain and drizzle on Monday but largely dry again on Tuesday."

It will be "feeling pleasant in the sunshine."

Jason Kelly is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office who said: “The cold Arctic air we have been experiencing will be replaced with warmer westerlies over the weekend.”

With a ridge of high pressure expected to be in charge, next week looks to be dry and warmer for many.

David Oliver is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

"There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”