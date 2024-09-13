Man airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' following dog attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The air ambulance was called following reports of the dog attack in New Street, Dawley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a 64-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokesperson said they were called to the address at around 8.25am.

“An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with multiple serious injuries," rthe spokesperson said. “He received treatment at the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.”

West Mercia Police said an investigation was ongoing but described the incident as “isolated and contained” that posed “no wider threat to the public” but confirmed two dogs were seized, one of which was thought to be an XL Bully.

Inspector Dan Rutherford said: “Our thoughts are with the injured man. This is an isolated and contained incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public. We will be carrying out an investigation into this dog attack.”