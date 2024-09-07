The Fab Four and folk rock fights: Dive into Shrewsbury Music Hall's rich history ahead of free tour

Dozens of historic Shropshire locations are preparing to throw open their doors for the country's largest festival of history and culture taking place over the next week.

Running from September 6 to 15, Heritage Open Days is your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences, all of which are completely free to explore.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

One of them, the Shrewsbury's Museum & Art Gallery, is inviting visitors on a behind-the-scenes tour of the complex array of buildings that make up the site.

The impressive museum off the market square in Shrewsbury town centre is the result of a massive restoration project that took place just a decade ago.