'A love letter to amateur theatre' – stage group gears up for 'A Bunch of Amateurs'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Little Theatre in Donnington will be putting on 'A Bunch of Amateurs', a play written by 'Have I Got News' for You star Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

The play will run from Thursday, September 12, to Saturday, September 14, with showings at 7.30pm each day.

The production is a tale that explores the world of amateur theatre with wit and affection.

The Little Theatre in Donnington is putting on 'A Bunch of Amateurs'.

The story follows Jefferson Steel, a fading Hollywood action star who is tricked into playing King Lear in Stratford – only to discover that this isn’t the famous birthplace of Shakespeare, but a sleepy village in Suffolk.

Faced with an eccentric group of amateur actors who make up the local dramatic society, Jefferson’s ego and acting abilities are put to the test in ways he never imagined.

The play is full of colourful characters, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage.

The Little Theatre's take on the show features an array of talented local actors who bring the memorable characters to life, including Geoff Powell as Jefferson Steel, Helen Madden as Dorothy Nettle – the ever-optimistic director determined to make the production a success, Ian Clark as Denis Dobbins – whose enthusiasm for acting far exceeds his experience, and Carol Robertson as Mary Plunkett – the community’s stalwart who juggles her role with running the local B&B.

Other cast members are Jenny Olenik-Pritchard as Jessica – Jefferson’s daughter, Simon Phillips as Nigel Dewbury – who is after Jefferson’s title role, and Amanda Nicolle as Lauren Bell – a marketing executive, former physiotherapist, and the sponsor’s wife who is passionate about the arts and smarter than her husband allows her to be.

The Little Theatre in Donnington is putting on 'A Bunch of Amateurs'.

Vicki Stevens, publicity secretary and resident stage manager for The Little Theatre, said the story resonated deeply with the cast who have put their heart and soul into the production.

She said: “Watching the cast rehearse for this production has been a joy. We see so much of ourselves in these characters – the camaraderie, the laughs, and even the occasional mishap.

"It's a play that reminds us why we do what we do. The play is a love letter to amateur theatre. It’s funny, it’s touching, and it really shows the spirit of what community theatre is all about."

The Little Theatre Donnington’s upcoming production of A Bunch of Amateurs will be taking place at 7.30pm from September 12 to 14.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from www.thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk.