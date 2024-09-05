Councillors make decision on controversial battery storage facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lower Coalmoor BESS Ltd wanted the facility on land off Buildwas Bank in Coalbrookdale.

Plans for the site also included an access track, CCTV and light poles, car parking spaces, perimeter fencing and gates, and associated infrastructure.

Speaking to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee, Nigel Cussen, representing Pegasus Group, the applicant’s agent, said they have consulted with the parish council and local community, adding that no objections were received from technical consultees.

“There is an urgent need to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions,” said Mr Cussen.