Shrewsbury shop worker set to hang up scissors after 50 years

Bryan, who has worked for Watson & Thornton, which has a shop on Mardol in Shrewsbury, since 1972, will be signing off for the last time after tomorrow's shift.

Having started working for the company as a ‘Saturday boy’ on the market in Ellesmere Port in 1972 Bryan has decided to step back from the only job he has known.

His parents lived next door to owner Colin Thornton in Congleton, Cheshire, and it was the start of a very long working relationship.

Bryan Machin is hanging up his scissors after 50 years working for Shrewsbury fabric and haberdashery store, Watson & Thornton.

Bryan was transferred to Wellington market in Telford in 1975, and has been associated with Shrewsbury and Shropshire ever since, especially when he moved to live in the county town in 1984.