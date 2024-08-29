Shrewsbury shop worker set to hang up scissors after 50 years
More than 50 years after starting work at a landmark fabric and haberdashers, Bryan Machin will finally be hanging up his scissors.
Bryan, who has worked for Watson & Thornton, which has a shop on Mardol in Shrewsbury, since 1972, will be signing off for the last time after tomorrow's shift.
Having started working for the company as a ‘Saturday boy’ on the market in Ellesmere Port in 1972 Bryan has decided to step back from the only job he has known.
His parents lived next door to owner Colin Thornton in Congleton, Cheshire, and it was the start of a very long working relationship.
Bryan was transferred to Wellington market in Telford in 1975, and has been associated with Shrewsbury and Shropshire ever since, especially when he moved to live in the county town in 1984.