Emergency services called to two-car crash in Telford
Emergency services have attended a collision between two cars on a road in a Telford town centre.
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and fire services attended a crash in Madeley at around 10.40am on Thursday.
The incident, which involved two vehicles, happened on Court Street in the town centre.
At around 12pm, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star: "We received a call around 10.40am this morning (29 August) with a report of a collision on Court Street in Madeley.
"Officers are currently at the incident which involves two cars."
West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.