Emergency services called to two-car crash in Telford

Emergency services have attended a collision between two cars on a road in a Telford town centre.

By Megan Jones
Published

Police and fire services attended a crash in Madeley at around 10.40am on Thursday.

The incident, which involved two vehicles, happened on Court Street in the town centre.

Court Street, Madeley. Photo: Google

At around 12pm, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star: "We received a call around 10.40am this morning (29 August) with a report of a collision on Court Street in Madeley.

"Officers are currently at the incident which involves two cars."

West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.

