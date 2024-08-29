Emergency services called to two-car crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police and fire services attended a crash in Madeley at around 10.40am on Thursday.

The incident, which involved two vehicles, happened on Court Street in the town centre.

Court Street, Madeley. Photo: Google

At around 12pm, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star: "We received a call around 10.40am this morning (29 August) with a report of a collision on Court Street in Madeley.

"Officers are currently at the incident which involves two cars."

West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.